Ranvir Shorey on life after Bigg Boss: People say overnight changes happen…

Actor Ranvir Shorey feels that appearing in the third season of reality show Bigg Boss OTT has not drastically reshaped his career. Ranvir Shorey

“I have a couple of offers, but life hasn’t changed much after the show. People say overnight changes happen; that is not true,” the 52-year-old says, adding, “Yes, there was more attention. But I am waiting to see how that translates into work.”

The actor, known for his roles in Bheja Fry (2007), Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Sonchiriya (2019) reveals that he is shifting gears: “I am focusing on developing my YouTube channel. Maybe I will post parts of my daily life as vlogs. You will see it soon.”

Notably, his film Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006) has re-released in theatres.

Shorey says that though he has been hearing for years from others that he is an actor of high calibre, it doesn’t necessarily mean he gets more work opportunities.

He shares, “I have been hearing that for many years now. But I don’t see it in the frequency of work. Things are progressing; a couple of web projects have been offered to me. And I am taking my time finalising them. That’s the pattern always with many actors: they are talked about, yet there’s a lull until the next good project comes.” He signs off, “Let’s see what happens this time”