Ranvir Shorey on Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: Nothing concrete about it yet

The makers and cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006) sent fans in a tizzy when they reunited on Monday ahead of its re-release on October 18, and then announced that a sequel is in the making. Ranvir Shorey

However, upon reaching out to actor Ranvir Shorey, who portrayed Bunty (the son of Anupam Kher’s character) he clarifies that nothing is on paper at the moment: “There’s nothing concrete about it. The producers just said it in our press conference.” Ask him if would be keen on reprising the role if the sequel works out, and he says, “Of course! Given the right condition, definitely I would love to!”

The film gained a cult status over the years. But initially had to overcome several challenges for a release. “When Khosla... first came out, it had great difficulty finding distribution and exhibition. Now, 18 years later, it’s being welcomed by them. That is a great sense of redemption for all of us in the team,” the 52-year-old shares, recalling how the film marked a special chapter in his career.

“It was one of my earliest roles that put me on the map as an actor. So it is very special, knowing that you have a good film under your belt. Waiting for it to release taught me a lesson that has continued to this date in my life, be it is a series or film getting stuck and not finding distribution,” Shorey says, adding, “It’s great that Khosla Ka Ghosla! will re-release, and a new generation will get to see it.”