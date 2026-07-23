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Rashmika Mandanna, Shankar Mahadevan to Headline India’s CWG Closing Ceremony Segment

Rashmika Mandanna and Shankar Mahadevan will headline India’s cultural showcase at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Glasgow on August 2, 2026

Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 15:42:34 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Rashmika Mandanna and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan will headline India’s cultural presentation at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) closing ceremony in Glasgow on August 2, 2026. This performance marks the official handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to India, which will host the centenary 2030 edition of the Games in Ahmedabad.

Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna
Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna

Hosted at the OVO Hydro, the closing ceremony will feature a 20-minute presentation showcasing India’s cultural heritage through music and traditional performances as a curtain-raiser for the 2030 Games.

The Olympics official page has confirmed the participation of Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna for the August 2 ceremony. Shankar Mahadevan is a celebrated Indian playback singer, composer, and music director who rose to fame with his 1998 pop album Breathless and is a member of the acclaimed Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio. Rashmika Mandanna is a prominent Indian actor who appears in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, known for her roles in Geetha Govindam and pan-India blockbusters such as Pushpa: The Rise and Animal.

Additional international acts will include the legendary Scottish rock band Simple Minds, Australian singer Delta Goodrem—who performed at the 2006 Melbourne Games closing ceremony—along with Cammy Barnes, BEMZ, Sandi Thom, Elephant Sessions, and Shereen Cutkelvin.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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