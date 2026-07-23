Rashmika Mandanna, Shankar Mahadevan to Headline India’s CWG Closing Ceremony Segment

Actor Rashmika Mandanna and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan will headline India’s cultural presentation at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) closing ceremony in Glasgow on August 2, 2026. This performance marks the official handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to India, which will host the centenary 2030 edition of the Games in Ahmedabad.

Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna

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Hosted at the OVO Hydro, the closing ceremony will feature a 20-minute presentation showcasing India’s cultural heritage through music and traditional performances as a curtain-raiser for the 2030 Games.

The Olympics official page has confirmed the participation of Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna for the August 2 ceremony. Shankar Mahadevan is a celebrated Indian playback singer, composer, and music director who rose to fame with his 1998 pop album Breathless and is a member of the acclaimed Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio. Rashmika Mandanna is a prominent Indian actor who appears in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, known for her roles in Geetha Govindam and pan-India blockbusters such as Pushpa: The Rise and Animal.

Additional international acts will include the legendary Scottish rock band Simple Minds, Australian singer Delta Goodrem—who performed at the 2006 Melbourne Games closing ceremony—along with Cammy Barnes, BEMZ, Sandi Thom, Elephant Sessions, and Shereen Cutkelvin.

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{{^usCountry}} India is set to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in November 2030. This will be the country’s second time hosting the sporting event, following the New Delhi 2010 edition. The 2026 Commonwealth Games will run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, with 125 Indian athletes participating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India is set to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in November 2030. This will be the country’s second time hosting the sporting event, following the New Delhi 2010 edition. The 2026 Commonwealth Games will run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, with 125 Indian athletes participating. {{/usCountry}}

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