Rishabh Raj Jain’s A Dream Called Khushi wins Student Oscars

Nineteen-year-old Rohingya refugee Khushi’s relentless pursuit of education caught the attention of New Delhi filmmaker and former journalist, Rishabh Raj Jain. Inspired by her story, Jain created A Dream Called Khushi, a documentary that has just won the Student Academy Award 2024 in the Best Documentary category. Rishabh Raj Jain's directorial has won Student Oscar.

Jain, who is currently completing his studies at New York University, plans to submit the 35-minute documentary for consideration at the Academy Awards (Oscars).

Reflecting on the unexpected win, Jain says, “It’s surreal. Competing with films from across the globe is no small feat. To see our story stand out is a proud moment for the entire team. We’re all overjoyed.”

The 34-year-old filmmaker first met Khushi in 2018 while covering the Rohingya refugee crisis as a reporter.

“During my last visit to Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh, I met Khushi, and her resilience left a lasting impact on me,” he shares. When Jain enrolled at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute in 2022, his course inspired him to return to Cox’s Bazaar to capture more of Khushi’s journey and transform it into a documentary.

“The journey has been overwhelming yet rewarding,” Jain says, adding, “Going back to the camps and revisiting Khushi’s story was both challenging and deeply moving.” The Student Academy Awards ceremony will be held on October 14 in London, where Jain, arriving from the U.S., will be joined by his family traveling from New Delhi to celebrate this significant achievement.