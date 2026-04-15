Rishabh Sawhney learns sword fighting for 1 year for his role in Nagabandham; deets inside

Fighter fame Rishabh Sawhney is preparing for his next big film, Nagabandham, set to release in summer 2026. In this movie, he plays the powerful and ruthless historical character Ahmad Shah Abdali. After his performance as Azhar Akhtar in Fighter, Rishabh is ready to take on a bigger challenge. In Nagabandham, he will be seen in a double role. The story combines history, action, and reincarnation, giving him a chance to show different sides of his acting skills.

Rishabh Sawhney in Nagabandham

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To prepare for this role, Rishabh trained in sword fighting for one year. A source close to the development tells us, “The makers were keen on keeping the action in Nagabandham as authentic as possible, Rishabh Sawhney trained for sword fighting for a year for Nagabandham. He has dedicated long hours to get the technique and detailing right, bringing authenticity to his role as Abdali.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The film moves between the past and the present, telling a story that blends history with a modern twist. Rishabh’s character, Abdali, is first shown as a powerful and feared warrior, and later returns in a completely different, modern and stylish form. This dual role gives him the chance to explore two very different personalities in one film. It also adds depth to the story, making it more than just an action film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film moves between the past and the present, telling a story that blends history with a modern twist. Rishabh’s character, Abdali, is first shown as a powerful and feared warrior, and later returns in a completely different, modern and stylish form. This dual role gives him the chance to explore two very different personalities in one film. It also adds depth to the story, making it more than just an action film. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With strong action scenes, an engaging story, and Rishabh’s dedication, Nagabandham is already creating excitement among audiences. His transformation into a fierce warrior, combined with a modern avatar, promises a performance that is both powerful and memorable. If the early buzz is anything to go by, his sword fighting sequences and dual-role portrayal could become standout elements of the film.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON