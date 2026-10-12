Saif Ali Khan is now finally on Instagram; check out his first official post: ‘Pataudi Library…’

Saif Ali Khan officially joined Instagram on Monday, ending years of staying away from public social media. The actor, who has largely kept his personal life away from the online world, has made his debut on the social media platform with an official account.

Saif Ali Khan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saif, married to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, has often featured on his wife's social media profiles but has not maintained a public account of his own until now.The first person he began following, of course, is Kareena herself, who has followed him back. Check out his first post:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a 2024 interview with HT City, Saif had spoken about having a private Instagram account that he occasionally used to browse content. However, he had also admitted that social media could be addictive, explaining his reluctance to maintain a public presence online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a 2024 interview with HT City, Saif had spoken about having a private Instagram account that he occasionally used to browse content. However, he had also admitted that social media could be addictive, explaining his reluctance to maintain a public presence online. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it," he had said then.

He had added, “I don’t want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people’s things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I’m not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the professional front, Saif was recently seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, which also starred Akshay Kumar. The film marked the actors' reunion after 17 years and released in theatres in September to a tepid response.