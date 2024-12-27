Salman Khan delays Sikandar teaser release on birthday in wake of Dr Manmohan Singh's demise; fans say ‘we’ll wait’

On the occasion of Salman Khan’s 59th birthday, the excitement surrounding the teaser release of his upcoming film Sikandar was palpable. Fans were eagerly waiting for the launch however, in a show of deep respect, the film's makers decided to postpone the teaser to tomorrow in light of the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Salman Khan's Sikander poster; Late PM Manmohan Singh

The official production house behind Sikandar, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, made the announcement on X stating, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. - #TeamSikandar.”

The decision was met with a wave of support from fans, who praised the film's team for their thoughtful gesture. One user commented, “Great gesture to a leader. Hats off!” Another expressed understanding, stating, “No problem, we will wait to watch the teaser tomorrow with full excitement as we had today. Tomorrow we will party. As I understand today is not the right day to release the teaser.” Many fans highlighted the kindness of the gesture. “Awesome!! very kind-hearted team,” wrote one. Another added, “Amazing chivalry! Hats off!” Some also expressed appreciation, with one fan saying, “Best decision...Humne ek Mahan insaan ko khoya hai, itna to banta hai unke samman me... R.I.P Sir.” Another noted, “Great gesture. We can wait for 1 more day.”

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night after battling age-related health issues, as confirmed by AIIMS New Delhi. Serving as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh was instrumental in the country’s economic reforms, especially in the 1990s. His passing marks a significant moment of national mourning.

In honouring the loss of the esteemed leader, the Sikandar team has rescheduled the teaser launch to December 28 at 11:07 AM, ensuring that the release aligns with the nation’s collective period of remembrance.