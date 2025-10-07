‘Salman Khan said let’s go watch horses mate’: Raghav Juyal remembers his time at Bhaijaan’s farmhouse

Choreographer turned host turned actor Raghav Juyal is the internet’s latest obsession. The credit for this goes to his hilarious performance as Lakshya’s onscreen BFF Parvaiz in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood . Raghav’s chemistry with his Kill co-star Lakshya as well as his scene serenading Emraan Hashmi has managed to make him the favourite character of several fans. Well, Raghav recently sat down for a fun chat with Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beerbiceps on latter’s podcast The Ranveer Show . In a now viral segment, Raghav revealed how Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan once took him to watch horses mate.

Remembering his time at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, Raghav Juyal shared, “He’s a giver. The kind of fun we had there was of another level. He loves to take care of people; he loves to host. Bhayankar party… Then I watched horses mating as well. He said, let’s go watch horses mate. It was 3 am. I’d never seen anything like it in my life.” Raghav went on to reveal, “His farmhouse is incredible fun. He has dirt bikes that you can drive through waterfalls and streams. It was better than a five-star experience. He has a randomness. Parties go on all night… The ATVs come out at 4 am. Earth alag chal raha hai, aur unka world alag chal raha hai.”