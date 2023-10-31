Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor, buzzed cut is the latest celeb-approved hair trend; here's what the hair stylists say

In recent times, Shahid Kapoor, Bradley Cooper, Orlando Bloom, and Salman Khan, have been boldly embracing the buzzed haircut. This striking style choice not only defies traditional beauty standards but also serves as a powerful symbol of self-expression and individuality. Around two weeks ago, Shahid opted for a a buzz-cut hairstyle with a stubble beard look for his upcoming film Charlie Champion, and has been sharing several glamorous pictures of himself on social media. His haircut even led to the speculation that his look might be for Haider 2, a sequel to his 2014 film Haider. And this isn’t the first time that Salman has also donned a buzzed cut and it is again for an upcoming untitled film. After carrying the hairstyle in Tere Naam and Sultan, the actor sported the look again recently. On the other hand, Orlando Bloom and Bradley Cooper got it done, and it was not for any project. As the buzzed haircut trend gains momentum once again ahead of the winter season, we talk to hair stylists about their fearless buzz cuts, how it should be styled, and if fans still copy the looks of their favourite celebs.

Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan getting buzzed cuts

What do the hairstylists say?

Hairstylist Jawed Habib says, “It is a cut to look young, fresh and slimmer. It is a very modern cut, which is why people above 40 or 50 go for this cut. Today all the movie styling is based on character, so maybe some movie must be coming where the character requires this look. This cut is actually meant for summers, because the heat is extreme, but one can get it anytime. Buzzed cuts require a lot of styling products, including gel, mousse, and hair sprays. It takes a lot of grooming and maintenance. The biggest change right now is that the gents styling has become grooming styling. With these types of cuts, you need to know how to brush them, and how to put mousse or gel on it. Not a lot of people try to copy celebs these days, because things have changed so much. It is not the same story anymore, like it used to be years ago.”

STYLING TIP: You can put mousse and comb or brush your hair in the direction you like it.

Celebrity Hairstylist Aalim Hakim feels, “Most of the actors do it for their characters in upcoming films, as a buzzed cut is not exactly a winter look. It looks nice on people who have sharp features, great jawline, and a well-made body. It shows off your face very well. It also depends how you are balancing it, because it should be balanced with facial hair and not clean shaven. Buzzed cut is a vibe. You have to keep the haircut in a proper square shape, it is not like old times now. If you are having a good buzzed haircut, please flaunt it, it is a more masculine and sexier look. Celebs have a major influence on everyone, people do follow them. Clients still come to the salon with a reference of a celeb. They follow their fashion styles, haircut, and even hair colour. After Shahid’s look, there were many people with buzzed haircut requests at the salon to get the same look as him.”

Celebrity Hairstylist Vikas Marwah adds and says, “Buzzed haircuts were always in trend and have come back again because it is a very versatile haircut and easy to manage, especially if it’s too hot and people don’t want to use too many hair products. It is the simplest haircut, and only requires a little wax on the top part to style it up. It does not have anything to do with the season, people mostly do such a buzzed haircut when they are on their heavier side or bulky shoulders, so the jaw looks bigger and main attention goes on the face. People still try to copy the looks of actors, plus we are living in a digital and social media savy world, so it is very common. Even after Salman and Shahid’s looks, many clients, even models came to our salon asking for a replication.”

