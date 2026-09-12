...
...
Next Story

Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her first Oscar-winning night

Sandra Bullock shares how she barely remembers her first Oscar-winning night

Updated on: Sep 12, 2026, 11:43:30 IST
By Vishakha Pandit
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Sandra Bullock admitted the memory of her first-ever Oscar-winning night is hazy because of a relatable parenting moment. The 62-year-old opened up about her first Oscar win on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, September 10, and revealed that she attended the 2010 Academy Awards with only two hours of sleep because she was looking after her newborn son Louis, whose birth she had not announced at the time.

Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her first Oscar-winning night
Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her first Oscar-winning night

Sandra won Best Actress for her performance in The Blind Side. The discussion began on the show when Mark asked Sandra about her first Oscar-winning night, but the actress responded she barely remembers it.

Kelly quipped, “Nobody does.” The Practical Magic 2 star went on to explain, “Well, I had maybe two hours of sleep? “I was hiding a newborn. No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours. So I don’t remember much of the night,” she added.

Despite it being one of the most important nights of her career, Sandra recalled, she was focused on returning home early. “But I do know that I wanted to get home because I wanted to do the feeding, because I knew who was there with him was probably struggling,” she said.

 
sandra bullockoscarsoscar
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her first Oscar-winning night
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks