Sayani Gupta has filed a ₹9 crore defamation case against filmmaker Vinia Negi before the Mumbai City Civil Court. The legal suit comes after allegations by Negi surrounding Gupta's directorial debut, Aasmani, a fictional short film.

Sayani Gupta

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An appeal seeking an urgent intervention and interim relief was most likely to be filed before Additional Sessions Judge Shudhirkumar Murlidharrao Bukke on September 3, reported Bollywood Hungama.

The issue began after Negi accused Gupta of copyright infringement and breach of trust. Reportedly, Negi alleged that Aasmani was very similar to her unfinished documentary titled Prabha, and that both projects featured an elderly woman and a vintage car in the crux of the story.

Gupta has denied the allegations against her and has now claimed in her suit that these allegations were all false, misleading, unsubstantiated and defamatory. Her legal suit argued that copyright law protects original expression rather than broad or abstract ideas.

“The mere presence of an elderly woman, a car, a driver or any other generic element in a creative work does not confer upon Negi a monopoly over such ideas or concepts,” the suit stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Reported by Bollywood Hungama, Gupta’s plea stated that Negi had approached the Screenwriters Association (SWA) with a complaint in April 2026. Gupta's suit mentioned that while the proceedings were still pending, Negi allegedly circulated a “Statement of Support” on WhatsApp and social media seeking support from members of the film industry. The suit also mentioned that the campaign received more than 250 signatures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reported by Bollywood Hungama, Gupta’s plea stated that Negi had approached the Screenwriters Association (SWA) with a complaint in April 2026. Gupta's suit mentioned that while the proceedings were still pending, Negi allegedly circulated a “Statement of Support” on WhatsApp and social media seeking support from members of the film industry. The suit also mentioned that the campaign received more than 250 signatures. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta also cited that the controversy had resulted in professional damage, including the withdrawal of Aasmani from the Indian Film Festival of New Zealand (TIFFNZ).

The Four More Shots actor has now asked for ₹9 crores in damages. She has also demanded an unconditional apology and public retraction from Negi.

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