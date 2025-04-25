Selena Gomez never went to prom — and fiancé Benny Blanco chose to change that on HIS birthday

Of course Benny Blanco dedicated the entirety of his 37th birthday celebrations to making Selena Gomez's unfulfilled teenage rite of passage come alive once and for all! Nobody's batting an eye lid at that, though they are wiping away that lonesome tear of envy. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco take her first-ever prom photos!(Photos: Instagram/itsbennyblanco)

Back on March 8, the record producer turned 37 in a throwback-themed party of sorts. footage from which he has only just shared on his social media handles. In the video he can be seen pacing his spacious lawn, sharing his plan with Selena, and even jumping in a limousine to zoom off to the mall and get proper nostalgic prom shots taken of the duo. The reel goes, 'My fiancé has never been to prom before...So I asked her if we should take prom photos together at a mall...She said yes! I even rented a limo for us! Selena finished getting ready...So we headed out to the mall to take our photos! It was more fun than either of us expected it to be...this is how they turned out!'. The caption to his reel, simply read, “wow”.

A series of pictures then are flashed which captures moments from the loved up couple's fun time in front of the camera. Selena was definitely in a rocker-chick retro vibe as she wore a puffy purple ballgown with a high-low hem and all-black tights and boots. Benny was dressed dapper but chill in a black tux with a pair of heart-imprinted loafers.

Pictures of this gesture were actually being waited on for a while, what with him having revealed it during a chat with Jennifer Hudson. He explained, "Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I’d throw us a prom for my birthday".

Now just to be clear, Benny himself has been to multiple proms — but when asked who his favourite prom partner was, he expectedly said, "Honestly, my favorite prom was with my partner".

Now if you're feeling floored over Benny's big little gesture, just know that Selena was too. "She didn’t even know, she was like, 'What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?!'...It was like she was really going to prom", he shared.

"The greenest flag to ever be flown!!!!! We love you Benny!!!!" reads a comment under the reel, and w couldn't agree more!