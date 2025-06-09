MondayMotivation: Start your week right with some OG dating advice from the internet's favourite man, Benny Blanco!

Women the world over are jealous of Selena Gomez, but it's the kind of sweet burn that makes you feel like you're yearning for the man of your dreams will eventually come to fruition — after all, there have to be (read 'better be') more Benny Blancos out there! In a recent chat with InStyle, the internet's favourite man dished out some words to live by, for anyone finding themselves struggling in the dating department. Start your Monday morning right with some Benny Blanco-stamped dating advice (Photos: Instagram/itsbennyblanco)

Benny's rule of thumb, which he believes all women should follow, are that they themselves are the complete package — "10 on 10" in his words. So then of course, there's absolutely no reason any of them should be settling for a man who doesn't treat her like the centre of his world. He says, "I know so many awesome women who are single. And it's like, how are they single? They're 10 out of 10! But there are so many fu**boys. Don't settle, ladies. Not for some dude that uses more hair gel than you do".

But where did Benny learn and earn his own formidable image as the greenest flag on the internet when it comes to boyfriend territory? "I'm 37 years old. I hope I know how to treat a woman by now!", he quips. But he is quick to immediately credit his friends and his own observation skills: "But some things (I) learn from friends of mine. 'I see them do something stupid, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'll never do that in a relationship'. Then sometimes you see your friend do something rad, and you're like, 'Ooh, I'm taking that little idea' ", he spills.

The most golden words Benny lets everyone in on? — "You stop learning when you stop listening" — and while this might sound basic, given the state of the dating scene the world over, its probably the biggest leap in the correct direction, anyone actually wanting to mend their ways can take.

So are all the 'awesome, single women' (and fu**boys) listening?