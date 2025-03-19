Menu Explore
You'll never believe how much Selena Gomez sold her Wizards of Waverly Place wand for!

ByAalokitaa Basu
Mar 19, 2025 05:43 PM IST

Selena Gomez's wand from The Wizards of Waverly Place for up for grabs. And guess what? You could have totally nabbed it!

Trust Selena Gomez to gift her fans with a mini roulette of some of her most cherished possessions, directly relating to her career. As part of an initiative for her beauty brand, Selena over the course of 12 days, will be putting up some cherished memorabilia up for sale — and at alarming low prices that too!

Selena Gomez now; as Alex Russo in The Wizards of Waverly Place(Photos: Instagram)
Selena Gomez now; as Alex Russo in The Wizards of Waverly Place(Photos: Instagram)

While the items to come ahead will be a surprise for all those waiting, the pop culture significance of what has already been auctioned is monumental to say the least. Baby Selena was no stranger to the camera and arc lights. But what shot her to overnight stardom was her role of Alex Russo in the hit Disney show, The Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena essayed the keynote role for the entire duration of the show, spanning 4 seasons and a 106 episodes, cementing the grounds for her future as a global icon.

The one thing Selena held onto from the very colourful, jam-packed sets of the show was Alex's wand, almost as important as her on the show! Now this isn't just something she held onto for the heck of it. Selena herself has previously revealed how she kept her wand framed — telling enough of the kind of sentimental value she attaches to it.

Now how much ever that may be, it's clearly no match to the love she has for her fans! As part of the aforementioned initiative, Selena put up the wand for sale and it was of course, nabbed in a matter of minutes. But the real question here is, how much did Selena charge for this honestly, priceless piece of memorabilia? If you're thinking to the tune of hundreds and thousands of dollars, you're wrong! Selena charged all of $4 for Alex's one of a kind wand. Now let that sink in. Not just this, Selena also put for sale, a custom Jacquie Aiche diamond ring, originally priced at $3,250, for a mere $12.

We wonder what Selena will be putting up for auction next?

