Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday: His duplicates share plans for the day

Suraj Kumar: I celebrate his birthday at India Gate every year Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Suraj Kumar has made a career out of mimicking the superstar and today, he has created a name for himself and a huge fan following. On Khan’s 58th birthday, Kumar tells us how the day is more special from him than his own birthday. Shah Rukh Khan's duplicates wish him on his 58th birthday

“On his birthday, my idea is to have a fun time with as many people as possible. And so, I along with my friends go to India Gate every year with cake and food. We cut the cake, celebrate his achievements and have a fun time with people who have come there,” shares Kumar and goes on to add, “We also give special performances and entertain audiences, who specially come to join SRK’s birthday party with us. And the kind of excitement they show is unbelievable. And this year too, I am going to do the same. i will go to India gate with a cake with his photo on it. I make sure that his birthday is celebrated in a special way every year.”

Kumar addresses SRK as his “God” throughout the conversation. “I consider him my second parent. He is like my God,” he says, and shares the reason. “It’s because of him that I am able to perform at events, make content on social media and earn my bread. It’s because of him that I get so much respect wherever I go. It’s because of him that people recognise me today. I owe this success to him,” says Kumar, who makes videos enacting SRK’s popular scenes, especially from the 90s’ films.

When asked if he would like to give out a special message on the superstar’s 58th birthday or write a few words that he would like his idol to read, Kumar says: You may have thousands of fans but everyone says that I am different and I also believe so. I am not just another person enacting you. I really love you from the depth of my heart. Please be the same person and keep entertaining us with your amazing films.

Ibrahim Qadri on SRK’s birthday: I help needy people and feed the poor

Ibrahim Qadri often gets confused for Shah Rukh Khan owing to his stark resemblance with the actor. He says it happens on “everyday basis” and sometimes people are not ready to believe that “I am not him”.

On SRK’s birthday, he shares an incident when a young man jumped and broke his leg while trying to meet him. “He thought I was Shah Rukh. When I got to know, I went to meet him and tried to explain. Next to him was another girl, who started crying in disbelief. I was trying to explain but they were not ready to accept, constantly saying ‘Aap jhoot bol rahe hain,” says Qadri.

Sharing how he celebrates SRK’s birthday, Qadri says, “The idea is to help the needy, feed the poor and do something good in his name. Unka birthday hai toh hum koshish karte hain ki hum zyaada se zyaada logo ke saath kuch accha kar sakein. On one of his birthdays’, we took several children to an amusement park and treated them to good food. Main koshish karta hun ki jitna bhi kar saku, kardu. ”

While this year, he might be busy with a few work commitments, Qadri shares that he never misses celebrating the birthday. “As for now, it seems like I will have a busy day but my friends and team make sure that they do everything to celebrate his birthday in the best way possible. We will cut the cake, give out food and more.”

His birthday wish to SRK would be to continue acting in films. “You have given us back to back hits and I would want you to continue doing it. Aise tohfe aap humein dete rahein. You are the biggest superstar for me. While I adore you as an actor, I love the person you are. I love the way you look at life. Aapka zindagi ke liye nazariya mujhe inspire kara hai. I am your biggest fan who has utmost respect for you. Also, it’s because of you that people know me. Mera jo bhi naam hai is duniya mein wo sab aapki den hai. Maine koi extra mehnat nahi kari. . ,” he ends.

