Sharvari reveals the similarity between Rani Mukerji and Main Vaapas Aaunga co-star Vedang Raina

It’s been over five years for Sharvari in the Hindi film industry, and gradually, she has been making waves with her work choices. Her recent release, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga has struck a chord with the audience. After a slow start, the film has picked up pace due to audience support. Sharvari on similarity between Rani Mukerji and Vedang Raina Reflecting on living the era of the 1940s through Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sharvari says, “It was beautiful and surreal. Even while we were shooting, ek sukoon tha. There is something just very pure about that time. Whatever connections that you build or even when we were playing our parts as Jiya and Keenu (played by Vedang Raina), I remember that whenever we did our scenes, it felt like the time had stopped and everything was still, when it wasn't and there were so many people on set. I can count moments on my hand the times when we were performing and I felt like the time just stopped and we weren't really saying anything. We weren't even having conversations. They were just moments between two people and it's really special to be able to feel something like that in that era. We were dressed up like that, the houses were like that. So, somewhere in our minds even we were in that space.”

As her epic romance came amid a time when love stories are being cherished by the audience, Sharvari doesn’t feel that makes it a formula for success. “I feel that when there will be more genres that will start getting liked, people will pivot to that space. It's about well-made films and films that make the audiences feel something when they come to the theater, because it's a task for people to say that ‘okay, I'm going to buy these many tickets’. If a whole family is going to come to see something, then we should be able to fulfill the promise of making them feel something and that is precisely why a film like ours is exciting,” she says. Check out the full interview with Sharvari and Vedang Raina here:

But apart from her work, the actor is used to being under the spotlight for her personal life too. Ask her how she handles the scrutiny and if she feels pressured by that and she says, “I don't feel any pressure because I don't know what to expect. I'm so grateful to know the interest people have in me, but because I've not seen that before and I'm seeing it firsthand in my journey, so I don't know what to expect. I feel that this is just a lot of love from people and the acceptance that people have had for me is very rare to find.” Sharvari has had the privilege to work with actors across generations in just her first few years in the industry, including stars like Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2, John Abraham in Vedaa, and newcomers like Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga, Abhay Verma in Munjya and Junaid Khan in Maharaj.