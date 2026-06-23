Sharvari admits crying after reading messages for Main Vaapas Aaunga: ‘My heart is very full’

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga may have opened to a slow start at the box office after its June 12 release, but glowing word of mouth has steadily turned the tide in its favour. As audiences continue to shower the film with love, actor Sharvari has admitted that the overwhelming response has left her emotional.



Sharing her reaction, the actor revealed that she has found herself in tears while reading the messages and appreciation coming her way for the film. Main Vaapas Aaunga was released in theatres on June 12.

Sharvari gets emotional On Monday, Sharvari took to Instagram to share screenshots of news articles, social media posts, and messages of appreciation she has been receiving, along with the growing praise for Main Vaapas Aaunga. Accompanying the post, the actor penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support.

“I don’t know if there’s a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people’s hearts. The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love… I’ve been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes,” Sharvari wrote.

The actor continued, “Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling.”

“Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. My heart is very, very full ♥️ P.S. The polaroid in the last slide,” said Sharvari, who will soon be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in spy thriller Alpha.