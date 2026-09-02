She’s just being Miley! Pop star drops ‘Cyrus’

Miley Cyrus is going mononymous. The 33-year-old singer dropped ‘Cyrus’ from her social media handles and changed her website to present herself simply as ‘Miley’ on Monday.

The Grammy winner also shared two red-and-black portraits, one captioned “MILEY”, teasing her next musical chapter.

The Grammy winner also shared two red-and-black portraits, one captioned “MILEY”, teasing her next musical chapter.

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The rebrand comes a month after Cyrus signed with Atlantic Records, following five years with Columbia Records.

She is also working on her 10th studio album, which she described to Wonderland as a layered love story reflecting romantic love and her evolving relationship with herself. The album’s title and release date have not been announced.

While the move has prompted speculation about her family, Page Six, citing sources, reported that dropping “Cyrus” is a career decision and is not connected to tensions following the 2022 divorce of her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus.

Miley had previously discussed a period when family members were not speaking to one another after the split.