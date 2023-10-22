Shoot of several TV shows put on halt after members of local political group barge in and threaten production houses

Shoot of several shows such as Tose Naina Milaike, Gauna, Shravani, were halted after members of a local political group reached the sets and threatened the production team to agree to their demands. FWICE president BN Tiwari and supplier of JAA members Navin Singh filed an official complaint at Naigon police station to take strict actions against the accused. Sharing the details, Tiwari says, “It happened on October 15th when few men representing themselves as the members and leaders of Agri Sena barged into the shooting locations (Bajanlal Studios) at Naigaon and forcefully halted the shooting. They also threatened the workers, technicians as well as the artistes aur dhamki dia ki they would vandalize the set and destroy the equipment.”

The incident took place at the sets of shows like Tose Naina Milaike, Gauna, Shravani

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming the same, an actor, on accounts of anonymity shares that he was in the middle of shoot, when several men entered the set. “It was my scene and 3-4 people entered the set, thereby stopping everything in the middle. Initially, we thought that it wasn’t that big an issue, but then we saw around 150 people gathered outside in protest threatening to vandalize everything. It indeed was terrifying,” he shares.

Tiwari further tells us that since it was the peak hour, and shooting was going on, the production team had to lock all the working members - children, ladies and others- till the time police reached the location. “Production team immediately called police as this behaviour is not allowed as per the guidelines issued by the labour department of the film industry.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about the reason for doing so, Tiwari tells us that they want local workers to be hired. “On the pretext of being the leaders of the local workers, they forced the production team to follow their demand.

Singh and Tiwari also brought forth the fact that such incidents have “put the safety and security of the members at stake.” He adds, “What’s worst is that it has not happened for the first time but is a recurring thing. These people- have thrashed the sets in Naigaon multiple times"

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON