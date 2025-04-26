Music industry mourns: Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh cancel concerts, AP Dhillon postpones release after Pahalgam tragedy

In the shadow of one of the most horrifying terror attacks in recent years, the entertainment industry in India is taking a collective pause. On April 22, a brutal assault in the peaceful valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left at least 26 tourists dead in broad daylight. The sheer shock of the tragedy has left the nation reeling, and artists are making sure their grief is not confined to silent statements. So instead of moving on with scheduled performances, many have decided to cancel concerts and appearances, sending a symbolic message: there is no celebration when lives have been so cruelly lost. Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and more cancel concerts

Yesterday, rapper AP Dhillon announced the postponement of his upcoming album release in light of the tragic attack. Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, he said, “In honour of the victims of the tragedy in Pahalgam, I will be postponing today's release until further notice. My heart is with everyone affected.” The artist’s decision adds to the growing wave of solidarity from the entertainment industry, as musicians and actors alike pause their projects to mourn the lives lost.

Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal is another one of the most recent to act. Her Surat concert, part of her All Hearts Tour, was called off following the attack; the concert was scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium. A joint statement by Ghoshal and the event organisers was shared on Instagram: “In light of the recent and tragic events, the organizers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th.” They assured fans that “all ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment.”

Singer Arijit Singh, too, had cancelled his Chennai concert after the devastating news. Originally set for April 27, the singer shared a note from the organisers on his Instagram stories. The note read: “In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th.”

Earlier music composer Anirudh Ravichander had also postponed ticket sales for his much-anticipated Hukum Tour in Bengaluru, saying on Instagram: “The tragic events in Pahalgam have deeply shaken us all. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families.”

Furthermore, Papon, the Assamese singer and composer, also cancelled his Ahmedabad show slated for April 26, citing the same reason. The update was posted on Instagram, with assurances that ticket refunds would be processed automatically.

It was not surprising that the sense of mourning extended beyond music. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan chose not to attend a special screening of his cult classic Andaz Apna Apna in Mumbai this week. While the event was a nostalgic moment for the cast and crew ahead of the film’s re-release, Aamir opted out. Aamir revealed: “I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week.”

In a world often accused of moving on too quickly, these decisions by artists across genres feel especially powerful.