Siddhant Karnick: Watching Adipurush with such high expectations disappointed people

Last few months have been quite bittersweet for actor Siddhant Karnick. While he is enjoying the appreciation coming his way following the success of Made in Heaven 2, he can’t overlook the fact that his big screen outing, Adipurush, faced extreme backlash. However, the actor is taking all the criticism with a pinch of salt, and trying to focus more on the positive comments that his performances received.

Siddhant Karnick was last seen in Made in Heaven 2.

“I have been in this industry for 22 years and it taught me to be a little calmer about the ups and downs,” says Karnick, adding, . We (the team of Adipurush) did our best. If people liked the film, great, but if they didn’t, it’s alright. The controversy happened because there was a different in opinion. But, I feel it was an artistic choice, and you can disagree with someone’s artistic choice.”

That being said, the actor feels there was another factor which led to Adipurush’s unfortunate fate. “Audiences went to watch the movie with very high expectations. They spent money, their time in going to the theatres. And watching it with such high expectations left many of them disappointed. I respect people’s viewpoint because if they can appreciate my performance, they have all the right to criticise what they don’t like.”

The film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dropped on a streaming platform last month, and Karnick argues that had it been such a bad film, audiences would have dismissed it on OTT, too. “I feel Adipurush got a second lease of life on OTT. Despite whatever criticism it received upon its theatrical release, people are still watching it in the comfort of their homes, without any expectations, and they are liking it. That’s why it trended on the platform for a long time. Had it been such a bad film, people would not have watched it on OTT also,” asserts the actor, lauding the phase of cinema that allows objectionable aspects in a film get changed even after its release.

“Based on audience’s reaction and how they felt about some dialogues, parts of Adipurush were also changed. Earlier, you could never change anything once it was out in cinemas. So, I have no complaints,” says Karnick, who seeks validation through his work, but never becomes too dependent on it.

“We actors thrive on validation. When I do theatre plays, the audience’s reactions means the most to me — the way they laugh, get emotional or pass a smile. But I make sure I don’t get attached to it. Because when you do not get it, it’s disappointing,” he ends

