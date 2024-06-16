Since childhood, dad has been my closest friend: Sanvi Sudeep

Singer Sanvi Sudeep, daughter of Kannada star Sudeep (also known as Kiccha Sudeep), shares how her equation with her father has always been candid and “childlike”. Sanvi Sudeep and dad Kiccha Sudeep

“He is unapologetically himself in front of his fans as well as at home. From the advice he gives to the way he jokes around on stage, he’s the same at home — probably even more childlike, if anything,” quips the 20-year-old Sanvi.

Sudeep echoes the same and adds, “I’ve learned so much from her as a father. Primarily, how to fulfil the role of a father while retaining the freedom to be the child I want to be. She is the main reason I have learned to manage my anger and develop patience, adopting a calmer approach to situations over time.”

Talking about the “highlight of her childhood,” Sanvi says, “For a long time, our tradition involved going out on every single Saturday without fail. This was before he started hosting Bigg Boss Kannada. We would first go to the toy store, and he would end up buying so much, even though he knew my mum would get mad at him for it. Then, we’d watch a movie in the theatre, dine out and head back home where he’d read me a storybook.”

She continues, “At one point, I got bored of the same stories and asked him to come up with a new one. That’s when he invented a character called Super Sanu and her adventures, like the time she saved him when his car broke down!”

Reflecting on the bond they share, she adds, “Since childhood, he has been my closest friend. So, it’s never been like a typical father-daughter relationship, which is quite nice. But whenever I need his advice, he’s always there to give it.”

When asked about what Father’s Day truly means to them, Sudeep reflects, “A day like Father’s Day holds significance as long as the father you’re celebrating means the world to you. We all have had our disagreements and discussions with our respective fathers. As time passes, we come to realise the value our fathers impart to us.” For Sanvi the day is “crucial to cherish your parents because time is uncertain.” She shares, “I remind myself not to hold onto grudges, even after the smallest argument, because he could leave for work, and I wouldn’t know when he’ll return.”