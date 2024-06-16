Varun Dhawan shares first pic of his daughter on Father’s Day; Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra react to post

Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently became a father to a baby girl, has shared the first photo with his daughter. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Father's Day, Varun gave a partial glimpse of his baby. Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed the baby earlier this month. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan takes baby daughter home with wife Natasha Dalal, paparazzi upset as he ditches photo-op. Watch) Varun Dhawan shared a post on Instagram.

Varun shares first pic with his daughter

In the first photo, a closeup picture, the baby held Varun's finger. Neither of their faces were visible. The actor wore a cream ethnic outfit while the baby was seen in a printed pink dress. Varun held his pet dog's paw in the next picture. Sharing the photos, Varun captioned the post, "Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad."

Janhvi, Parineeti react to Varun's post

Reacting to the post, Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar posted red heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Girl daddd (heart eyes emoji) VD, badaa ho gaya re tu (You have grown up)!" Maniesh Paul commented, "Best best best!!! Daughters are a blessing." A fan said, "You already are the best dog dad and now you’ll be the best girl dad. Happy Father’s Day, hero!!" A comment read, "Awwww, she's the luckiest little girl, our tiny princess." An Instagram user commented, "I melted at the first slide and then I swiped and lost it."

About Varun and Natasha's first child

Varun and Natasha's daughter was born on June 3. Announcing the birth of the daughter, Varun took to Instagram and dropped a cute video. The adorable clip featured an illustration of Varun's pet dog Joey who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - Dalals and Dhawans. In the caption, Varun wrote, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," and added, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Varun's upcoming films

Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He also has Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.