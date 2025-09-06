Singer Rahul Vaidya on buying first home in Mumbai: ‘Apna ghar mil gaya’

Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram last Saturday (inset) to announce that he’s bought his first home in Bandra, Mumbai. Speaking to us, the singer-composer opened up about what it means to finally own a home at 37. Singer Rahul Vaidya

“Disha (Parmar, actor and wife) and I have been looking for our own house for quite some time now,” he says, adding, “When you plan to buy a house, you wish to tick the maximum boxes. With this house, we both strongly feel ki apna ghar mil gaya.”

Calling home ownership one of life’s biggest challenges, Rahul says, “For us to have our own house, jisse hum khul ke apna keh sake, is a dream come true. I feel we all work hard, slog to build our own home, and I’m no different. Iss shahar mein apna ghar banaana sabse mushkil baat hain.” He admits that moving from one rental to another isn’t ideal. “If anyone gets a chance to get their own space, then there’s nothing like it. I am so overwhelmed that I am living through this phase that I always waited for.”

Rahul also reflects on the professional struggle behind the scenes. “I have heard many say that reality show contestants disappear, but at the end of the day, we are all doing our best to find our footing when it comes to career and along with that to get a place that you can call home.”

Regarding the design of the house, he shares, “We got a special mandir carved, as a temple was our first priority. Along with that, a kid’s room for our daughter, Navya, was also important As far as music room is concerned I love taking my music to every part of my house. So this way every room is a music room for me and my little one."