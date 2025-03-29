Singers Lothika and Bharg Kale come up with the ultimate summer anthem Besabar

With summer around the corner, everyone’s on the hunt for the perfect playlist addition. Enter Besabar — the fresh new track from Lothika and Bharg Kale, brought together by Gameface, a new-age label known for dynamic collaborations. Lothika, following the success of Doobey, teams up with the multi-talented Bharg Kale to create a song that embodies the carefree essence of summer. Written, composed and performed by both artists, Besabar is the perfect soundtrack for road trips, beach days and breezy balcony nights. Besabar is the fresh new track by singers Lothika and Bharg Kale(htcs)

Talking about the track, Lothika shares, “With Besabar, we wanted to capture that free-spirited, sun-soaked feeling of summer — something that makes you roll down the windows and chase sunsets. Bharg’s out-of- the-box production brought this song to life.”

Known for his soulful melodies, Bharg wears multiple hats as composer, lyricist, and vocalist on the track. He adds, “We wanted Besabar to feel like a summer escape — fresh, full of good vibes! From writing to singing, it was all about capturing that carefree energy. We had an absolute blast working on it.”

With groovy basslines and vibrant melodies, Besabar is a mood-lifting anthem with a playful yet nostalgic feel — an instant replay for the season. “Gameface is all about pushing fresh sounds and breaking boundaries. Besabar fuses Bharg’s innovative production with Lothika’s vibrant energy, making it the defining summer track,” says Aparajita Misra, Partner at Gameface.

Turn up the volume — summer just found its new favourite song. HTC