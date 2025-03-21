Sky Force on OTT: Fans call Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer ‘one of the best made movies’ in Twitter reviews

Earlier this year, on January 24, superstar and OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar returned to the theatres with a new film for the audience along with a fresh face for the industry. He introduced Veer Pahariya to Bollywood with Sky Force, which also stars the newcomer’s ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. Critics and fans alike showered the film with love on social media with rave reviews. However, Sky Force failed to make an impact at the box office. Well, after two months of release, Akshay and Veer’s film arrived on the digital platform today. Here’s what netizens had to say about it. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force in now on OTT

Once again, fans flooded social media with praises for Akshay Kumar’s spectacular performance and Sky Force, which is being called one of the finest films made in recent years. For instance, one internet user shared, “Woooowwww !! Mind blowing !! One of the best made movies in a very long time !! #SkyForceOnPrime #SkyForce !! Just unbelievable and couldn’t take off my eyes of it even for a second !! 🙌🙌🙌 @akshaykumar Everything was made perfectly 🙌😍,” whereas another Twitter review read, “#SkyForce again at home....watching @akshaykumar Sir's movie gives me so so happiness🥰🥰🥰🥰.....He always do movie like this and his fans will always be super duper happy watching him always🥰🥰🥰 @Akkistaan.”

Sky Force Twitter Reviews

Even a movie-buff who did not initially have high expectations from Sky Force was left impressed, and shared, “🙏मुझे लगा 5 या 6 मिनट बाद Will Close it...But #SkyForce is a total gem!🔥 Akshay Kumar shines at his finest, paired with epic, class direction that hits all the right notes--thrilling, heartfelt, and pure goosebumps. A proud, power-packed salute to our heroes. #SkyForceReview.” Now that is truly high praise of the engaging content that has successfully been delivered in this action drama.

Have you watched Sky Force on OTT yet?