Social media users baffled after RCB's Tim David and Phil Salt share photoshopped pics surrounded by lions

Social media is in stitches—and a little bit lost—thanks to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketers Tim David and Phil Salt. The duo recently dropped near-identical Instagram posts featuring action shots of themselves in RCB gear... dramatically surrounded by lions. Yes, actual lions—photoshopped in, of course. Tim David and Phil Salt shared similar Instagram posts

The confusion began when both cricketers shared strikingly similar posts on Instagram. Each image featured the players in full RCB action mode… casually surrounded by lions. Not actual lions, of course—these were clearly photoshopped in, but that only made things more bizarre. While Phil Salt offered no caption at all, Tim David posted his photo with a simple “RCB” and a few thumbs-up emojis.

Naturally, the internet had questions—and plenty of jokes.

“Didn’t know David appointed my parents as his PR team,” one user quipped. Another wrote, “Pre wedding wala editor hire krliya.” Someone even had to double check the account: “I have checked twice before realising that it's the main account.”

From calling it pre-wedding energy to mistaking it for fan-made content, users are hilariously baffled. Was it a metaphor? A meme? A soft launch for a wildlife conservation campaign? No one seems to know—but everyone seems to be entertained.

And if the lion content wasn’t enough, Tim David continued his streak of unexpected behavior by turning into ‘Swim David’ at the rain-soaked M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of RCB’s May 17 match. With rain halting the team’s practice session, David ditched conventional training and opted for a slip-n-slide session across the massive wet covers.

In a now-viral video posted by RCB’s official X handle, David is seen diving, gliding, and generally having a blast—much to the amusement of everyone watching.

Between lions on Instagram and water stunts on the field, Tim David is making sure that, if nothing else, RCB fans stay thoroughly entertained—even if they have no idea what’s going on.