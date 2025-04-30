Menu Explore
Phil Salt calls Virat Kohli a colleague and not friend, then takes u-turn to avoid controversy: ‘Did not want to…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 30, 2025 05:27 PM IST

Phil Salt later made a massive u-turn to avoid any controversy and claimed that everyone he has played with is his friend.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening batter Phil Salt claimed that he considers Virat Kohli a colleague and not a friend of his before making a massive u-turn. Kohli and Salt formed a solid opening pair for RCB this year as they are currently sitting at the top of the points table. Kohli has once again been the standout batter for RCB with 443 runs in 10 matches at an average of 63.29. At the same time, Salt has excelled in the role of aggressor so far at the top of the order.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt formed a solid opening pair for RCB this year.(AFP)
Virat Kohli and Phil Salt formed a solid opening pair for RCB this year.(AFP)

RCB posted a video on their social media accounts, in which the Englishman was asked whether Kohli had become his friend.

Host: You said that there are no friends in the IPL in one of your interviews. So when you are out playing with Virat, are you friends with him or are you not?

Salt: Colleagues.

However, later in the interaction, Salt made a massive u-turn to avoid any controversy and claimed that everyone he has played with is his friend.

"Everybody that I have played cricket with is a friend of mine. I just did not want to give you any extra ammunition in this interview," Salt said when he was asked the question once again.

Virat Kohli enjoys another great season with bat

Kohli collected his sixth half-century in 10 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, helping RCB maintain their unbeaten run away from home. He is also second in the Orange Cap race

The batting maestro shared 19 runs for the fourth wicket with Krunal, where he didn't mind playing the second fiddle to the left-handed batter. Kohli talked about the importance of partnership in T20 cricket after the match.

"People, I think, are forgetting the importance of stitching partnerships or going deep into the innings in T20 cricket," the former India captain.

"I think this year, you're seeing that you can't just come out and tee off from ball one. You need to have professionalism, to read the situation and try and get into a position where you can start dominating the bowlers. For that, you need to string a partnership. It won't come easy on a slow pitch if you don't know how to rotate the strike. So that's pretty much my method," he added.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
