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‘Spare our culture Bollywood’: Social media trolls Ananya Panday's Bharatnatyam performance in Chand Mera Dil

Ananya Panday's Bharatnatyam dance sequence in Chand Mera Dil has faced criticism on social media for allegedly being ‘robotic’, disrespectful to the art form.

Published on: May 25, 2026 12:04 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, opened in theatres last Friday to a lukewarm response. What's creating headlines though is not the film itself- but her dance. Bharatnatyam, to be precise.

Ananya Panday

Social media is busy trolling her for her performance. In two key sequences in the romance drama, Ananya's character Chandni is shown doing a robotic-Bharatnatyam fusion: one, when she is a college student, where Lakshya's character sees her for the first time. And the second time, during her college's Alumni meet. Unconvinced by her efforts, people were quick to dissect it. Check out some of the angry reactions:

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Spare our culture Bollywood’: Social media trolls Ananya Panday's Bharatnatyam performance in Chand Mera Dil
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