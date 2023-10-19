Sreejita De to have Indian wedding with Michael Blohm-Pape in Goa next year

After a beautiful white wedding in Germany, actor Sreejita De is all set to get married to Michael Blohm-Pape once again, this time in desi style, with Indian traditions and rituals.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape got married in Germany earlier this year

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My parents are coming to spend the festive season with us in Mumbai, and Michael’s parents will be flying down from Germany for our Indian wedding. We had planned to have the traditional wedding in November earlier, but had to push it because of some work commitments. Now, it will be happening at the beginning of next year in Goa, mostly in January or February, because after that the weather is quite hot,” says Sreejita, who married her long-time beau in his home country in July this year.

Divulging more details about the ceremony, Sreejita reveals that it will be a “typical Bengali wedding”, and they have already started planning for the second round of celebrations.

“We wanted to relax for a bit after our German wedding, and now the prep for the desi wedding is in full swing. It will be a Bengali wedding with all the customs, and will have all the functions from mehendi to haldi,” shares the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked why Goa as the destination for her special day and the actor tells us, “We both are beach lovers. And Goa has a very close and special place in our heart as we spent eight months in the state during lockdown. That’s when we fell in love with the place. My parents wanted the wedding to be held in Kolkata, but I insisted it to happen in Goa”.

And Michael is excited to dive into the cultural revelry of Indian functions through the wedding festivities. “When we got engaged in December of 2021, we started talking about weddings, when we should get married and how. Since the start I was very clear in my head that I don’t want to do a fusion thing and not to mix up both,” she recalls, adding, “Like some people get married as per Indian rituals, and then throw a reception in a different way. We decided to have a German wedding so that I also get to know about their traditions and then Indian wedding so that their family can also understand Indian culture and the huge beautiful chaos which we create during the wedding. Indian weddings are all about shor, sharaba and dancing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, white weddings are very quiet and calm. Michael has been in it since the start. So, we are all set to celebrate the Indian traditions and functions

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON