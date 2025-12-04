Straight from the stage: Musicians take on concert etiquette

The country has been experiencing concert fever, with popular Indian and international artistes headlining gigs across cities. What has also come into discussion is concert etiquette or rather the lack of it with- fans pulling Akon’s pants down mid-performance, a T-shirt being flung at Karan Aujla, Tyga almost being pushed off stage by the audience and more. We spoke to artistes and concert organisers who shared their perspective on the matter. Karan Aujla

'Don't hurl things on the stage' Singer-musician Leslee Lewis, highlights the importance of safety first. He says, “The audience should ensure they dont hurl things like bottles etc onto the stage. Even a small pebble can permanently blind the artiste if it strikes the eye. Another important aspect of concert etiquette is listening to the artist attentively without speaking and chatting with each other during the performance. The artiste is sure to give you a much better performance. One straight from the heart. If you want to request something, don’t do it while the artiste is performing because they are focused on the song and the lyrics and are mostly not paying attention to you at this point. Wait for the artiste to finish singing or in between the musical breaks – that is a good time to get the artistes attention.” He adds that at the same time, it is also important for the artiste to respect the audience, "An empty auditorium or venue is the worst fear for artistes."

'A live show works on trust' Event management companies say they want every concert to be a thrilling and safe experience. "That’s only possible when audiences follow a few essential etiquette norms. A live show works on trust: fans enjoy the performance up close, and artistes give their all on stage, but that balance breaks the moment someone pulls at an artist’s clothing, tries to rush the stage, or throws something toward the performer, " says Mohit Bijlani, founder of Team Innovation, that has managed concerts for artistes like Karan Aujla and Armaan Malik. He adds, “These actions don’t just disrupt the show—they can trigger injuries, crowd surges and force heightened security measures that ultimately diminish the experience for everyone. For the smoothest concert experience, we encourage fans to arrive early to avoid gate congestion, travel light, stay hydrated, respect personal space and follow security instructions without confrontation. With major December line-ups around the corner, we also urge audiences to purchase tickets only from authorized partners to avoid being turned away due to scams.”

Deepak Choudhary, Founder and MD, EVA Live says, “We must remember that when international artistes perform in India, the audience becomes an ambassador of the country’s culture. How we behave reflects directly on India’s growing stature as a global live-events destination. Artistes talk about their experiences — positive or negative — and this shapes how the world views our concert ecosystem. Maintaining respectful boundaries not only keeps artists safe; it shows them that India is a mature, world-class market that values live performances.”

‘Not every experience needs to sensationalised on social media’ Recently, the audience has been going overboard in the pursuit of chasing social media views, even if it leads to embarassment for both the artiste and the audience. Singer Meenal Nigam says, "Let the performer and the audience have their connect without turning every emotion into spectacle. Not every experience needs to be played up or sensationalised on social media. Music, at its truest, is intimate. When we stop chasing mass hysteria and start honouring genuine moments, we rediscover the real power of sound — the power to heal, to centre, and to quietly transform."

What happens when fans cross the line? Many artistes prefer to not get involved and leave the matter to security. Singer Shibani Kashyap says, "If someone in the audience is misbehaving, I usually ignore the person and tell the security to ensure the person leaves the venue. The artiste should not get involved and get into a squabble and quarrel with the audience."

Your concert etiquette guide

Arrive on time so you dont disturb the artiste mid-performance

Keep your phone on silent mode and avoiding speaking loudly

Know the venue rules and activate your band to purchase food in advance

Don’t block views hold your phone low if recording, and be mindful when raising your hands.

Respect personal space avoid pushing or crowding.

Go easy on the singing and let the artist shine.

Clean up after yourself—cups, wrappers, anything you brought.

Help people around you if someone drops something, seems unwell, etc.