The Stree universe is set to return, but fans may have to wait a little longer than expected. While Stree 3 was earlier announced for an August 13, 2027 release, producer Dinesh Vijan has now suggested that the much-awaited third instalment could arrive in 2028. Vijan revealed that the film is expected to go on floors only towards the end of next year, and hinted at either an Independence Day or Christmas release in 2028.

Stree 3 release date pushed: Dinesh Vijan reveals when Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film’s date

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking at a panel with Rajkummar Rao, Vijan opened up about the film’s timeline and said that director Amar Kaushik first needs to complete Mahavatar. “Amar Kaushik is the most integral part of Stree, and the entire [universe]. He directs our most ambitious film, which is Mahavatar. He finishes that in June, and end of next year, we go on floor, so Stree 3 arrives in 2028,” he said.

Vijan’s comment comes after Stree 3 had previously been announced for August 13, 2027. His latest statement indicates that the release timeline has now moved to 2028, although he did not confirm a particular date.

And if his comments are anything to go by, the wait could come with a few surprises. Vijan remained tight-lipped about the story, teasing that the third film will have everything audiences have loved about the franchise, while taking them somewhere unexpected.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Anything that you thought, remove from your mind. If I say anything more, he’ll be very upset with me because he’s finished writing it and he thinks I give out too many spoilers,” Vijan said, adding, “Everything that you have loved about it, you will get, but where it starts, and where it ends, will be a complete revelation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Anything that you thought, remove from your mind. If I say anything more, he’ll be very upset with me because he’s finished writing it and he thinks I give out too many spoilers,” Vijan said, adding, “Everything that you have loved about it, you will get, but where it starts, and where it ends, will be a complete revelation.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He further hinted at the possible release window, saying, “So I think it might be a nice Independence Day, or a Christmas present, in 2028.”

The producer also revealed that the script for Stree 3 is already written. With Kaushik currently focused on Mahavatar, the next chapter of the horror-comedy universe will take some time to reach the floors.

The Stree franchise, headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, began with Stree in 2018 and expanded with Stree 2 in 2024. The films form part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, which also includes Bhediya and Munjya. Now, with Vijan teasing a “complete revelation” in the third chapter, the wait for Stree 3 appears to be extending to 2028.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}