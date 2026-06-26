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Suneel Darshan, Sunny Deol legal battle reignites

Their working relationship deteriorated after three films

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 09:53 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Sunny Deol for over a decade after the actor allegedly walked out of Darshan’s film Good Morning India in 2008, is back to seeking legal recourse.

Sunny Deol
Suneel Darshan

The filmmaker had originally sued Deol for 20 crore, alleging losses after the actor walked out of the project. His petition was dismissed in a 2015 judgement. However, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court allowed Darshan to restore his appeal against the earlier judgement, while imposing a cost of 15, 000.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Suneel Darshan, Sunny Deol legal battle reignites
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Suneel Darshan, Sunny Deol legal battle reignites
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