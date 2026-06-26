Suneel Darshan, Sunny Deol legal battle reignites

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Sunny Deol for over a decade after the actor allegedly walked out of Darshan’s film Good Morning India in 2008, is back to seeking legal recourse.

Sunny Deol

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Suneel Darshan

The filmmaker had originally sued Deol for ₹20 crore, alleging losses after the actor walked out of the project. His petition was dismissed in a 2015 judgement. However, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court allowed Darshan to restore his appeal against the earlier judgement, while imposing a cost of ₹15, 000.

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{{^usCountry}} The working relationship between Darshan and Deol spanned three films — Inteqaam (1988), Lootere (1993), Ajay (1996) — before eventually turning bitter. Despite the fallout, Darshan had earlier said he continued to respect the Deol family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The working relationship between Darshan and Deol spanned three films — Inteqaam (1988), Lootere (1993), Ajay (1996) — before eventually turning bitter. Despite the fallout, Darshan had earlier said he continued to respect the Deol family. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} We reached out to both Darshan and Deol, but neither of them responded till the time of going to press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We reached out to both Darshan and Deol, but neither of them responded till the time of going to press. {{/usCountry}}

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