Supreme Court asks Rajpal Yadav to clear dues by October 13; actor brings ₹1.15cr demand draft

Supreme Court on Wednesday directed actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit ₹2 crore in the cheque-bounce case by October 13. The apex court mentioned that it would only consider his plea against the High Court order after he makes the payment. Yadav, who was present in the Court during the hearing on October 7, had reportedly got a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore with him. According to ANI, the remaining ₹85 lakh is to be paid by October 13 through a buyer of his property, who was also present in court along with Yadav. Rajpal Yadav

The Supreme Court bench that comprised Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana censured Yadav’s conduct and warned him that it could affect his sentence. Reportedly, the bench stated that repeated extensions were given only to ensure that the complainant received the money. “Law should not be utilised like this”, the Court remarked, reported ANI.

Following the order, the bench had an informal conversation with Yadav, who reportedly raised the financial difficulties caused by his film Ata Pata Laapata (2012). He shared that the film had incurred heavy losses of around ₹200-250 crore and that the producers had also suffered.

During the hearing, the Court made a joking remark that the title of the movie is equivalent to his behaviour. According to ANI, the CJI said, “Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab.” Yadav then greeted the bench with “Pranam karta hoon” and narrated how he has faced losses of ₹200-250 crores through this movie.