Swara Bhasker on becoming a mother: Mine and Fahad's daughter will have best of both worlds of Hindus, Muslims|EXCLUSIVE

It's been just two weeks into motherhood for Swara Bhasker, and in her own words she is in "disbelief". "2023 has been an absolute whirlwind, in the happiest way possible," she talks to us exclusively, "My year end summary will be that it was very hectic. I got married and had a baby within 10 months. If you had spoken to me in October last year, I would never have known that I will be married to Fahad three months later. Bhagwaan deta hai toh chhappad faad ke deta hai," she laughs. Actor Swara Bhasker with husband Fahad and their daughter, Raabiyaa

Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmed in January, and they welcomed a baby girl, named Raabiyaa, on September 23. In fact, the actor's desire to raise a child was so strong that she got herself added to an adoption list in 2021.

"I feel lucky that spontaneously I had a baby of my own, I genuinely didn't think it would happen," she adds.

In a long Insta post, Bhasker had also shared that their baby is a "mish mash" of the "mish mash" she and Fahad are- referring to her being a Hindu, and him a Muslim. What sort of an upbringing is their daughter going to get, we ask. "All children are a reflection of what their parents are, they grow up with the values their parents give. Raabiyaa will have the best of both the worlds. She will have access to two kinds of faith. It is like how India is a mish mash of caste and religion. In fact, the two families were chatting post her birth, and discovered that the chhathhi (sixth day after the baby's birth) is common to both Hindus and Muslims. I think that is beautiful. We focus on the differences, but there is so much similarity. When you look for differences with an agenda, then you will find that rubbish," she says.

While she says there is some time for her to return to work, how is the family going to protect themselves from the stereotypes the society wants people to fit in, considering they belong to two different religions?

Bhasker quips, "I think that's all noise, you have to soundproof yourself. How a child is brought up is the prerogative of the parents. Fahad and me are friends first, and open and communicative with each other. Raabiyaa's well being is our priority. Nothing else matters."

