Swara Bhasker says she's found common cultural practices between Hindus and Muslims after marrying Fahad Ahmed

Actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed held a chhathi puja (sixth day ceremony) for their newborn daughter Raabiyaa. Sharing insights from the celebrations, the actor pointed out how she has been able to find cultural similarities between her and Fahad's families. While Swara is Hindu, Fahad is Muslim. Referring to their differences, Swara called her baby ‘mish-mash.’ Also read: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed perform chhathi puja with newborn daughter Raabiyaa, their families join Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed are yet to reveal the face of their baby.

Inside chhathi puja for Swara Bhasker's baby

Swara shared glimpses from the festivities, where family members were seen putting kajal (kohl) on her, Fahad and the little one, to ward off evil. The actor sang songs as a part of the celebration to welcome her baby.

Sharing the video, Swara wrote, “The child is a mish-mash of the mish-mash we are. So she’s 62.5 percent UP. 12.5 percent Bihar. 25 percent Andhra. And I’m all for representation and I’m always here for celebration! Moreover since our wedding, we’ve been discovering common cultural practices that both Hindus and Muslims in north India share, which reinforces my belief that human beings can come from all manner of diversity but love and joy will find a common language!”

Explaining the importance of the puja, which is held on the sixth day after the arrival of a baby, Swara added, “Chhathhi or the 6th day of the child’s birth is celebrated across UP-Bihar where the mom and child are dressed in the colour of haldi/turmeric and the aunts /bua puts kajal on the child and mom and dad to protect the child and family from ‘nazar’ or the evil eye.”

Swara sings for her newborn

Swara also talked about her impromptu performance. Sharing her excitement, she said, “I’m singing a popular ‘sohar’ (songs of celebration for newborns). Traditionally sohars mostly celebrate male newborns, I’ve tailored it for a newborn girl.. oh! And mothers don’t sing the sohars, sisters & aunts do but I was like dholak aa gaya hai so why not!” She also thanked others who were a part of the day, in her post.

Swara welcomes daughter

Swara and Fahad had Raabiyaa on September 23. Two days later, the couple, via a joint post on Instagram, shared the news of their baby's arrival. Posting the first pictures of their daughter, they revealed the little one's name. They wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth… Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.” Swara had previously shared photos from her intimate celebration at home.

