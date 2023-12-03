Swara Bhasker: Why should I reveal my child’s face... for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated?

Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have chosen not to show their baby’s face, and for the same, they have been badly trolled on social media. However, actor Swara Bhasker is very clear that she is not comfortable with the idea, no matter what people feel about it. “Why should I reveal my child’s face or my child in general ...for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I’m not ready for that at the moment,” she tells us.

Swara Bhasker became a mother in September 2023.

The anxiety of maintaining the privacy has increased owing to the growing paparazzi culture, where anyone is capable of clicking a picture and uploading it on social media. Talking about the same, and how it has made life difficult, Bhasker says, “I think with the advent of paparazzi culture, and the combination of phone cameras and social media, voyeurism has become the norm in our society. Harmless gossip about celebrities is one side of that and trolling and vile online abuse is the other side of that coin. The sponsored negative social media campaigns and targeted trolling and cyber bullying that goes in is something that I don’t want my child to go through. Hence as a new parent, I completely understand not wanting to expose my child to this kinds of negativity and unkindness.”

Meanwhile, she has been spending all her time with daughter Raabiya, ever since her birth. “Motherhood makes you realise that every cliche in the world is true. Now I understand the meaning of baccha parents ki aankho ka tara hota hai,” she laughs.

All her time is spent is clicking pictures of the daughter. “I am obsessively taking videos and photos. My phone in full of Raabiya’s photo and show it to everyone who comes home. Not just that, I am also making a scarp book for my daughter so that when she grows up she can cherish all these little moments that we have tried to preserve. Hospital me wrist par jo ek band lagaate hain, which has baby’s identification, I have saved that as well and pasted it in that scrapbook,” she ends.

