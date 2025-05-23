Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Disha Vakani aka Daya dances in a bikini in old video; fans say ‘Tappu ke papa…’

In the world of entertainment, some actors win hearts every time they portray a different role whereas others manage to make a permanent place in hearts with just one iconic character. Disha Vakani falls in the second category. The actor played the role of Daya Jethalal Gada aka Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the longest running shows on Indian TV, for over a decade. When she left the show, it broke hearts. But till date, Daya continues to be one of the most iconic characters that we have ever witnessed in an Indian sitcom. So when an old music video of Disha in a bikini top surfaced online, TMKOC fans were obviously shook. Disha Vakani aka Daya Jethalal Gada

Disha Vakani aka Daya Jethalal Gada, wife of Jethalal Champaklal Gada played by Dilip Joshi, won hearts every time she broke into Garba as a proud Gujarati on the show. So netizens were obviously in for a shock when they came across an old video of the actor, where she can be seen dancing in a shimmery purple bikini top paired with a matching mini skirt. In this viral music video reportedly titled Bhingri Ga Bhingri that Disha did in the beginning of her acting career, our beloved Dayaben and a group of girls can be seen dancing with boys. But the twist arrives in the end when the boys take off their t-shirts, and Disha and her friends replicate the action with their bikini tops.

In the comment section below, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are now going gaga, sharing hilarious GIFs of Daya’s onscreen husband Jethalal and her father-in-law Champaklal Jayantilal Gada. Apart from these funny GIFs are comments which will leave you in splits. For instance, one comment read, “Yhi se garba ki shuruaat hui 😂,” whereas another wrote, “Jbhi jethalal kbhi ahmdabad jaane nahi deta😂.” Another netizen stated, “Iske baad to.. Tappu k papa Babita ko bhul jaenge 😂😂,” whereas another comment read, “Daya Ki School Life Before 7 Class 😂😂.”

We wonder how Jetha would react to this old video featuring Daya. Any guesses?