'Gloating on the inside': Fans break into sarcastic taunts over Tamannaah's preachy reaction to her 'milky beauty' tag

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently making her way through the press tour for her upcoming film Odela 2 in which she plays the role of a sadhvi. At one such event held late last month, the actor was asked about the role being offered to her despite the fact that she is widely known as 'milky beauty'. Tamannaah's response, a moment in itself, has been resurfacing on the internet for the past few days with the barrage of reactions, not exactly in her favour. Tamannaah Bhatia's odd response to her 'milky beauty' tag has fans breaking into sarcastic jibes(Photos: Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)

Wondering what Tamannaah said which has set the internet off? Well this was her exact response: "You are saying milky beauty but why you looked at a milky beauty and thought that she can't be a shiva shakti? Your question has the answer in it. He (director Ashok Teja) does not look at milky beauty that is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. But if we look at ourselves in a certain way then nobody can respect us". She further said, "Here we have a wonderful gentleman (Ashok Teja again) who does not look at woman like that. He looks at women like divine. Divine can be glamourous, lethal, powerful. A woman can be many, many things". Correct us if we're wrong but Tamannaah sounded a lot like taking up for herself in a case of fair-shaming — which, is it even a real thing?

Comments dripping with sarcasm read: "When has milky beauty ever been shamed upon? How sad to be so fair in a country full of skin tone obsessed people :(", "So sad man. Being called 'milky beauty' in a country which is obsessed with fair skin must be really hard.", "Must be so hard for her being shamed for having a white skin in this country" and "Ok we have shaming happening anywhere to fair skinned people? Uhhh I must have entered wrong timeline let me snap my fingers and go back".

Others, were much more direct at the absurd tone of the point she poorly attempted to make: "Does she have a screw loose? I mean fair people getting shamed lmao wth is even that 🤣", "Shes so tone deaf" and "Just take the damn compliment. Why do some women go on a lecture mode when someone says nice things about them?".

A true Tamannaah fan however, attempted to rationalise the actor's little rant — "A lot of people are saying she gets roles based on her skin color so obviously she isn't happy with that !! I didn't watch the video but I guess her talking against being called milky beauty is that it's disrespectful to her craft and skills !!", read their comment, which honestly does make sense. That being said, if this is truly what Tamannaah meant to put across, it isn't what the majority of the internet has taken it to be.

Do you find Tamannaah's 'milky beauty' tag problematic?