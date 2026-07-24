The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set decorator Mary Kate Golding stabbed to death in New York

American set decorator Mary Kate Golding, who has worked on projects like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Goosebumps and Mr. and Mrs. Smith died on Tuesday in Queens, New York after she was fatally stabbed. She was 34 at the time of her death.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set decorator Mary Kate stabbed to death

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The NYPD released a statement sharing details of the incident. They said, “On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 0024 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of 18-64 41 Street, within the confines of the 114 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a 34-year-old female victim with a stab wound to the back. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.”

Shockingly, Golding’s husband, Joseph Azzaretto, who worked in the art depeartment on the tv series Daredevil, was found dead by hanging at Astoria Park around just few hours later. The NYPD informed, “On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 0639 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person in the vicinity of Astoria Park South and Shore Boulevard, within the confines of the 114th Precinct. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male, approximately 30 to 35 years of age, unconscious and unresponsive inside the park. EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased on scene.” The police are suspecting a murder-suicide as per media reports. The couple’s baby son was found at their home, but was not hurt.

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