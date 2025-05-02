Thunderbolts* X Reviews: Could this be the Marvel comeback long-time fans have been desperate for? Netizens say yes!

Marvel Studios may have just found its spark again, and surprisingly, it’s through a team of misfits and antiheroes. Released in theatres on May 1, Thunderbolts* is already lighting up timelines, group chats, and fan forums — and the reviews are thunderous in all the right ways. Thunderbolts*

About the movie

Taking a cue from DC’s darker ensemble films, Thunderbolts* flips the classic Marvel formula on its head. Instead of superheroes saving the day, it’s the morally grey characters like Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Ghost, Taskmaster, John Walker, and Red Guardian who are roped into saving the world — not because they want to, but because they have no choice. Trapped by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and thrust into a high-stakes mission, the ragtag group must confront their own demons to prevent something much worse.

Netizens love it

While Marvel has been accused of superhero fatigue in recent years, Thunderbolts* seems to be the antidote fans have so desperately been yearning for. One fan wrote on X, “The scene in Thunderbolts* of the team saving civilians from the void is everything I want from a superhero movie. Hits even harder because they take their time building to that moment by investing us in each character’s individual journey, so every emotion in the payoff is earned.” Another chimed in, “I LOVED #Thunderbolts! Easily the most human film in the MCU, it had me tearing up from how well they handled themes of loneliness.” The praise didn’t stop there. “Real talk. #Thunderbolts is the shot in the arm that the MCU really needed… Not once did I feel like I was watching something on a green screen... and that is so important.”

Viewers are especially praising the film’s emotional core and raw take on mental health. “The mental health portrayal in this movie is so heart-wrenchingly accurate… esp with a character like Yelena who's been through so much.” And for longtime fans of Ghost, the movie was a treat. “Had the biggest smile on my face seeing my beloved Ghost again in #Thunderbolts, she absolutely shines!… Everyone needs to wake up and finally see how cool she is!”

Looks like Marvel’s gamble on a darker, grittier team-up is paying off. With equal parts action, emotion, and character depth, Thunderbolts* is reminding fans why they fell in love with the MCU in the first place, even if the heroes this time come with baggage.