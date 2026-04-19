Tiger Shroff-Vijay Krishna Acharya project in the works? Filmmaker calls it conjecture

Amid reports of actor Tiger Shroff teaming up with Vijay Krishna Acharya for a new action entertainer, the filmmaker has dismissed the speculation, calling it “incorrect”. Tiger Shroff

The project, which was widely reported to go on floors in August this year, with a 2027 theatrical release planned, was also said to be produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Tony D’Souza.

However, Acharya, best known for Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 3 (2018), clarifies that no such collaboration is currently in the works. “I’ve been busy travelling and I saw these stories too. It’s conjecture and the news is incorrect. I find these reports very strange because they are not true,” he tells us.

Meanwhile, Tiger is currently shooting for filmmaker Sachin Ravi’s next, who will be marking his Hindi directorial debut with the untitled project. It is produced by Murad Khetani.