Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Tiger Shroff-Vijay Krishna Acharya project in the works? Filmmaker calls it conjecture

    Tiger Shroff's collaboration with Vijay Krishna Acharya dismissed as incorrect by the filmmaker.

    Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 3:53 PM IST
    By Natasha Coutinho
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Amid reports of actor Tiger Shroff teaming up with Vijay Krishna Acharya for a new action entertainer, the filmmaker has dismissed the speculation, calling it “incorrect”.

    Tiger Shroff
    Tiger Shroff

    The project, which was widely reported to go on floors in August this year, with a 2027 theatrical release planned, was also said to be produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Tony D’Souza.

    However, Acharya, best known for Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 3 (2018), clarifies that no such collaboration is currently in the works. “I’ve been busy travelling and I saw these stories too. It’s conjecture and the news is incorrect. I find these reports very strange because they are not true,” he tells us.

    Meanwhile, Tiger is currently shooting for filmmaker Sachin Ravi’s next, who will be marking his Hindi directorial debut with the untitled project. It is produced by Murad Khetani.

    Vijay Krishna Acharya
    Vijay Krishna Acharya



    Meanwhile, Hindustan Times had recently reported, Shroff has sold a residential property in Pune's Hadapsar for a total of 8.87 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Shroff purchased the property in March 2024 for 7.5 crore, which means a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, Zapkey said. he actor had purchased the property in March 2024 for 7.5 crore, translating into a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, the data showed.

    The property is located in the Yoo Pune building by Panchshil Realty and was sold along with three parking spaces, according to the documents.

    The apartment measures 4,249 sq ft and was sold at a per-sq-ft price of 20,891, Zapkey said. The transaction was registered on March 31, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over 62 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Tiger Shroff-Vijay Krishna Acharya Project In The Works? Filmmaker Calls It Conjecture
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Tiger Shroff-Vijay Krishna Acharya Project In The Works? Filmmaker Calls It Conjecture
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes