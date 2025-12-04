Tiger Shroff: If my presence can motivate young athletes, that’s a privilege

Tiger Shroff's love for football is well known. He has now become part of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's initiative, Project Mahadeva, a statewide football development effort for under- 13 boys and girls, aimed at creating a strong pipeline of young athletes capable of representing India on the international stage. The long term goal of the initiative is to ensure that India’s 2034 FIFA World Cup squad includes at least five players from Maharashtra. Tiger Shroff

Speaking to us about the same Tiger says, "I’ve always loved football, it’s genuinely my favourite sport. When I learned about project Mahadeva and the kind of grassroots impact the Maharashtra government is driving, it immediately felt like something I wanted to be part of. I’ve been very fortunate in my own journey, so if my presence can motivate even a few young athletes, that’s a huge privilege for me. In my journey I got to interact with many bright kids, who do not get the stage or the exposure they need, and honestly, their energy is unbelievable. They’re disciplined, hungry to learn, and so passionate. Spending time with them reminded me of why initiatives like these matter, it gives talent a real chance to shine."

The actor says that while football has always been his love, he always knew acting is his true calling. "I’ve wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember. But that doesn’t take away from how much respect I have for the sport and for the players who dream of reaching that level. For these kids, I want them to dream fearlessly. With the kind of support and structured training they’re receiving through this initiative by Hon. CM Devendra Fadnavis, they have a real shot at going places, competing internationally, playing professionally, and hopefully representing India at the World Cup maybe. That’s the dream all of us are rooting for."