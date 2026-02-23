Revisiting Tiger Shroff’s last 5 flops as he gears up for previously shelved Rambo: From Heropanti 2 to Baaghi 4

Back in 2017, a Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood film series Rambo starring Tiger Shroff was first announced. The film was set to go on floors in 2020, and was slated for release on October 2 the same year. But that never happened. Two years ago in 2024, it was reported that the Hindi remake, backed by Siddharth Anand and directed by Rohit Dhawan, was shelved after the underwhelming performance of Tiger’s films Heropanti 2 (2022) and Ganapath (2023). However, earlier this year, Tiger confirmed that Rambo is back on. Tiger Shroff

In a chat with Hollywood Reporter India, Tiger Shroff shared, “I'm really, really looking forward to Rambo. Honestly speaking.” He went on to add, “It was six years ago, funnily enough. And then, for whatever reasons, it sort of didn't take off. Now that it's finally back into my life, [we're] revamping it in a very big way and in a very different way.” Tiger further shared, “I'm hoping people like my look. It's something that I'm experimenting with—taking risks—and it's not exactly what you would expect from a Rambo.” Well, ahead of the same, let’s revisit Tiger’s last five releases, which turned out to be commercial disappointments: Baaghi 4 (2025)

Tiger’s last release Baaghi 4 was expected to be his much-needed comeback. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, the film was the fourth installment of Tiger’s beloved Baaghi series. But unlike the first three parts, Baaghi 4 ended up as a box-office bomb, grossing ₹66 crore worldwide at the box office Singham Again (2024)

Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer Singham Again featured Tiger Shroff in a cameo appearance as ACP Satya Bali, alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and father Jackie Shroff. The film did rake in money, but since it was one of the most expensive Indian films made, Singham Again ended up as a commercial disappointment Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024)

For the first time ever, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff came together for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Audiences had high expectations from this jodi, but sadly the film received negative reviews and became a box office bomb. The only actor who garnered praise for his performance was Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Ganapath (2023)

In 2014, Tiger and Kriti Sanon began their acting careers together with Heropanti. They won hearts and the film emerged as a hit. But a decade later when they reunited for Ganapath, it didn’t turn out how fans had expected. The film only raked in ₹18 crore worldwide, being termed as a major box office bomb Heropanti 2 (2022)