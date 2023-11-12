Tina Datta: I have no regrets not being with family in Kolkata for Diwali, can't leave my pet Bruno alone in Mumbai

Tina Datta’s Diwali this time is going to be with her beloved furry companion, Bruno. And while one might think that she will feel lonely staying away from family, who are in Kolkata, she begs to differ.

Actor Tina Datta poses for HT City along with her doggo Bruno.

“My Bruno is my baby. I wouldn’t want to leave him behind at my house and fly down to spend time with my family. Pets cannot express but they also want to be around on special days. They come into our lives for a limited time span of 10-12 years. So time with them is very precious, i wouldn’t want to miss out on that for anything. I have no regrets at all. I will not be going to even my friends’ places,” shares the 31-year-old.

But being without people since she lives alone in Mumbai for work purposes, and then an occasion like Diwali- how does she combat the loneliness, or being caught up with work? “Hum actors hain, hamara kaam hi hai to make people happy. Nothing beats that. Work commitments are there, but I take out time to decorate my entire house. That’s one thing which helps me not think about being lonely. I love Diwali, and I celebrate all including Christmas and others. Diwali brings a smile to my face,” she tells us excitedly while posing in an exclusive photoshoot.

Datta remembers the kind of Diwali she would celebrate during her childhood, and compares it to things changing in the current times. “When I was back in Kolkata, we would get a lot of crackers, we were four brothers and sisters, but we stopped bursting them later as I felt strongly about the environment. I also see my Bruno getting scared of the sounds all around, so I sit with him. One of my friends has specially gone to Bangalore with her pet. So all in all, this Diwali is with my Bruno,” she smiles.

