Toxic: Yash calls Nayanthara the ‘most badass sister anyone can have’

Yash and Nayanthara, two of the biggest names from the South film industry, are coming together for the big screen spectacle Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups. The duo attended the trailer launch event of the film in Bengaluru on Saturday. With her appearance, Nayanthara surprised the audience as she is normally known for not attending promotional events.

Nayanthara and Yash in Toxic (Photo: Instagram)

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Expressing his gratitude towards her for gracing the event, and raving about the charisma she brought to the character, Yash said, “When we came with this film, we were in a situation where we had some issue with the dates. You didn't get much time and we kind of pushed you. But I really liked the way you committed yourself to the film, even with all the date issues and other things. You have given your best and how. You have added value and you look badass. You look like the most badass sister anyone could ever have. You have nailed this character.” Yash and Nayanthara play siblings in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups.

The feeling of admiration was mutual from both ends as even Nayanthara went ahead and praised Yash for his work process and the way he handles his superstardom. “I have worked with a lot of actors and superstars, everyone is really big, cool and good. But when I met Yash for the first time, the larger-than-life image that he has on screen, he was exactly like that in real life. I wondered if I was entering into Rocky Bhai's kingdom,” she laughed.

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{{^usCountry}} Pointing out the time and efforts Yash put into the film for close to five years, Nayanthara lauded his dedication towards the project, highlighting what all he had to give up to make the film happen. “I have never seen a more hardworking actor than him. Every day on set, I was amazed by this man. He has given over four years of his life to the film. He has literally sacrificed his time with his family, kids and everything that he would enjoy as a normal human being. He is just about work and focuses on that. He is into everything and how everyone is doing. I have never seen an actor or even a producer do that. I have so much love and respect for Yash for the actor, producer and human being he is, the family man, husband and father he is,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing out the time and efforts Yash put into the film for close to five years, Nayanthara lauded his dedication towards the project, highlighting what all he had to give up to make the film happen. “I have never seen a more hardworking actor than him. Every day on set, I was amazed by this man. He has given over four years of his life to the film. He has literally sacrificed his time with his family, kids and everything that he would enjoy as a normal human being. He is just about work and focuses on that. He is into everything and how everyone is doing. I have never seen an actor or even a producer do that. I have so much love and respect for Yash for the actor, producer and human being he is, the family man, husband and father he is,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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