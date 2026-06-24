Trisha shares intimate birthday moment with CM Vijay; fans decode ‘00.00’ caption, claim tiramisu was flown in

Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor, C Joseph Vijay, celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22. As wishes poured in for the actor-politician from across the country, speculation around his rumoured girlfriend and actor Trisha Krishnan unfollowing him on social media made headlines. But a day later, on Tuesday evening, Trisha dispelled all rumours with her birthday post for Vijay. She posted a picture on Instagram showing the actor-politician all smiles, dressed in a printed shirt as he celebrated his birthday with her in Chennai. Trisha was unable to take her eyes off him, smiling broadly as she watched him. In front of them were five cakes, including 3 tiramisus, which have now taken social media by storm.

Many eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the cafe chain that makes this particular tiramisu is not located in Chennai, guessing that Trisha had it flown down. “It's not in Chennai. She probably had someone bring it from Hyderabad,” said one netizen, whereas another wrote, “Cake travelled all the way from Jubilee Hills to Neelangarai.” A social media user also claimed, “5 cakes for 5 years !!! It started from 2022 and it’s the fifth year b’day celebration 🎉.”

Another reason why the post became a talking point online is the “00.00” that Trisha added in the caption below, after writing, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD (heart and evil eye emojis).” This left many fans wondering if Trisha and Vijay celebrated the birthday at midnight, or if she was referring to a deeper spiritual meaning. For instance, a fan guessed, “He was with her at 12:00am on his birthday,” whereas another fan searched the meaning of “00.00” in love language, and wrote, “In the context of love languages and digital communication, 00.00 is often used as a texting code or a "secret language" to mean "I will love you until 00.00" (meaning forever) or simply "infinite love.”

Trisha and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating for many years now, with initial reports dating back to 2004. Earlier this year, Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed a divorce petition citing irreconcilable differences and mental cruelty, accusing Vijay of having an extramarital relationship.