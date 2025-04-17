Menu Explore
Rasha Thadani’s beauty routine is the rom-com of skincare secrets; here's every hack she swears by

ByAadrika Sominder
Apr 17, 2025 04:15 PM IST

Looking for a beauty routine that's as playful as it is effective? Rasha Thadani’s got you covered with fun hacks that’ll have you glowing like a star

Rasha Thadani might be the newest Gen Z darling on the block, but she’s already giving full-fledged star energy, and not just on screen. With her standout performance in Azaad — one of the few debut roles this year that actually has people talking — it’s clear the spotlight is loving the newest nepo baby on the block! But it's not just her acting skills that have everyone talking, it's everything she does, including her behind-the-scenes skincare routine.

Rasha Thadani’s beauty routine
Rasha Thadani's beauty routine

In a new interview with Elle India, Rasha got candid about her beauty routine and gave us a peek into what makes her skin look that flawless. Dressed in a shimmering purple glitter dress that could've easily been borrowed from Janhvi Kapoor’s closet, she served up red carpet glam with a side of beauty tea, and we are sipping. “A rom-com, a little bit of love and lots of comedy,” is how the 20-year-old would describe her skincare routine if it were a movie genre.

So, what’s in the Rasha Thadani beauty starter pack? For starters, she swears by the OG cold spoon hack to de-puff tired eyes. Yes, the same one you probably read about in a Tumblr post circa 2013. And while you might think she’s got a glam squad on standby at all times, she’s big on multitasking products. Her go-to? Using lip gloss and lipstick as cheek tint for that effortless flushed-from-within vibe. But Rasha doesn’t stop at the typical. In true cool-girl fashion, she reaches for a toothbrush — not for teeth, but to tame flyaways. Who needs a fancy edge control brush when a humble toothbrush does the trick?

And then there’s her beauty bag, which is, let’s just say, iconic. She jokes about being a hoarder of half-empty, almost-expired products (honestly, who among us isn’t?) and even carries a stash of M&Ms “just in case.” Honestly? That’s not just cute, it’s visionary. Because every it-girl knows: glowing skin is great, but a sugar boost mid-makeup is even better.

She might be the new face on the big screen, but her skin, her hacks, and her playful honesty? 100% star material.

