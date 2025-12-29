Varun Dhawan mourns the loss of his beloved dog Angel: ‘Heaven gained another angel…’

Varun Dhawan is mourning the loss of his beloved pet dog, Angel. The actor took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to his fur baby, posting a video montage filled with memories of their time together. The clip captured Angel through the years — playing, resting, and sharing tender moments with Varun and his other dog, Joey. Grieving the loss, Varun penned a heartfelt note that read, “Rip angel. Today, heaven gained another angel 😇. Thank u for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to joey we will miss u. See u down the road.”

Angel, who had been part of Varun’s family for years, was adored not just by the actor but also by his fans and friends from the industry. Shilpa Shetty commented, “Heartfelt condolences Varun 🙏🙏🙏😔😔.” Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “So sorry to hear,” while Mouni Roy added, “I'm so terribly sorry.” Many fans also flooded the comments section, sending their condolences and sharing how sorry they were for his loss.

‘I don’t differentiate between my dog and my child…’ Varun, who is known for being an avid animal lover, often shares glimpses of his life with his other beagle, Joey. The actor has previously spoken about how Joey taught him responsibility and even prepared him for fatherhood. In an earlier interview, he shared, "I personally changed a lot after I got my dog Joey. He would poop and pee…I came to a point where I could do anything for Joey. And I don’t say this in front of the camera to sound cool but I don’t differentiate between my dog and my child. It’s the first time I have had a dog. That bond which I have with him, I don’t think I can have that bond with any other living being."

Beyond his love for his own pets, Varun has also used his platform to advocate for animal rights. Earlier this year, he stood up against the Supreme Court's order regarding stray dogs by re-sharing a note on his Instagram Stories. The message read, “They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says — take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning.”

Angel’s passing marks a deeply personal loss for the actor, who has always spoken of his pets as family. As he said in his tribute, heaven may have gained another angel, but his home will never quite be the same.