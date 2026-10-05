Vijay Varma on being called the 'biggest red flag on screen': I am sick of this, give me some other colour

Following the recent horrific incidents against women in Delhi and Bihar, women across the country have been raising their voices against concerns of their safety. Vijay Varma, who recently starred in Lust Stories 3, feels men need to get out of the way of women for them to be able to feel comfortable voicing their opinions and choices.

Vijay Varma (Photo: Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay Varma says, "Men just need to get out of the way. That's been the problem, for them to think that they have a say in it. They should let women express what they want without judging them, mocking them, or making them feel inferior. I feel like the best service you can do as a man is to let women express themselves and learn from them and hear them out actually more than anything else."

Watch the full chat with the team of Lust Stories 3 here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor admits that the lack of teaching given to men on how to be more sensitive and less assertive, leads to this gap. “With men, usually nobody's really coaching or telling them what to do. The simple thing is that it starts at home, but there they are ‘my raja beta’ and that is a problem. So, say a girl is online talking about her period pain or whatever, you'll see a lot of boys comment on it. But you don't need to. Just get out of the way. It's not your world. It's not your issue and you don't understand it,” he says, reiterating, “I feel like the best service you can do as a man is to let women express themselves and learn from them and hear them out actually more than anything else.” Vijay Varma on ‘red flag’ label {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor admits that the lack of teaching given to men on how to be more sensitive and less assertive, leads to this gap. “With men, usually nobody's really coaching or telling them what to do. The simple thing is that it starts at home, but there they are ‘my raja beta’ and that is a problem. So, say a girl is online talking about her period pain or whatever, you'll see a lot of boys comment on it. But you don't need to. Just get out of the way. It's not your world. It's not your issue and you don't understand it,” he says, reiterating, “I feel like the best service you can do as a man is to let women express themselves and learn from them and hear them out actually more than anything else.” Vijay Varma on ‘red flag’ label {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, at a recent event, Vijay was called the 'biggest red flag on screen' by the host, content creator Dolly Singh, as she referred to his grey shade roles in projects like Darlings, Dahaad, Pink, among others. The clip of the same incident surfaced on social media, with many pointing out that the actor appeared bothered by it.

Mention the label to him, and he says, "I just want a different colour, man. I'm sick of this red flag green flag." The actor adds that is the reason his character in Lust Stories 3 connected to him. "I like the guy because he just doesn't get any hint. I've played so many characters who get too many hints, so to play this guy who gets no hint was refreshing."